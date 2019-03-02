FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 152

New comment
 

Not going, and why?

 
_new-rena:
We have different pictures)))) and pako also has a different one. I think we're looking at the same reports....
I'm looking at the numbers in the report, not drawing lines))))
 
I got the yellow one on 5169 and then the next 5288 and 5018. Where did you get the 51 and 52+ from? There's no such thing in the report.
 
artikul:

Grabbed the limit and dragged it down )))) Says the bottom is 1619 ))))

Looks to me like after 1.1935 +5 just a good level
 
_new-rena:
from your own link to the CME.

I'm looking at the report, not the link)

 
_new-rena:
the report is just to report back. you asked for the dynamics. although levels have not changed all day, just volume is dropping on them.... they're shorting out.
you have the dynamics too fast)))))
 
_new-rena:
Nah, it's a lot slower than I expected. Even a report update every 10 minutes is pretty fast...
Yeah, and Kino offered to pay them money for real-time data, so they don't need it))))
 
stranger:

At 54 I said that they were buying back the pair, but the professor did not believe it.)

And now he doesn't believe in a correction in the pound and the euro)

I don't know how to code faith ))))
 

Those who wish may try it ))))

if(Стренж сказал, что фунт пойдет на 55) OrderSend("GBPUSD",OP_BUY, ...);
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

I've been looking there too. I think the subscribers will be there soon.

Where would they go?

unlessstranger makes a signal, but I doubt it, why should he need these "tugriks"? :-))

1...145146147148149150151152153154155156157158159...2119
New comment