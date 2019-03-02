FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 152
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not going, and why?
We have different pictures)))) and pako also has a different one. I think we're looking at the same reports....
Grabbed the limit and dragged it down )))) Says the bottom is 1619 ))))
from your own link to the CME.
I'm looking at the report, not the link)
the report is just to report back. you asked for the dynamics. although levels have not changed all day, just volume is dropping on them.... they're shorting out.
Nah, it's a lot slower than I expected. Even a report update every 10 minutes is pretty fast...
At 54 I said that they were buying back the pair, but the professor did not believe it.)
And now he doesn't believe in a correction in the pound and the euro)
Those who wish may try it ))))
I've been looking there too. I think the subscribers will be there soon.
Where would they go?
unlessstranger makes a signal, but I doubt it, why should he need these "tugriks"? :-))