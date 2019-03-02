FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 956
waiting for the moon...
it's going to crash...
We don't need it to crash, we need it to go over by 1.30.
yeah, it's gonna be rough))
Eh, I'm just sorry I closed the pound.
2485 on the moon is the key level.
of course, they can drive the price to the opposite side (most likely likely), but it's sold by the patsaks...
and Kukl can fool around all he wants....
of course the key and also the key 2650, don't forget about it))) and think about the overhang
I remember, well remember, looming 2650, but it's not as attractive as it used to be...
What's overhyped? overhyped what?
Where has the numerologist gone, who is responsible for the number that controls the market here?
it's not an easy job teaching the kids the right way
the sticks will be cracked on everyone's hands...
5050 to 5085 for the take
Yeah that's right, just had my doubts yesterday
I hope Strange goes all in for the sell because 4850 is just around the corner