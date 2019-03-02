FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 177
To quote Williams' book verbatim:"Iwasrecentlyofferedaseven-figuresum for not showing thiswork to other traders. In comparison to the profits that can be madeusing these methods is a very modest offer.... " )))
Think about it and it's only for three bags ))))
i think that the speculator (not the speculator) was offering him at that time.... and he was too late to pay, the mystery was solved earlier. as a result, it's not working...
Ours?
You need to add two more to the impenetrable one urgently)))
You shouldn't laugh )))) The teacher also did not like to post screenshots of the dummy )))) Said the clowns could figure out the period ))))
Our Speculator to Williams is a dough...
aseven-figuresum.
The teacher is a mystery to me, he drew the euro down from 1850 and the money disappeared from the Pamm
You shouldn't laugh ))))) The teacher didn't like to post screenshots of the mashka either )))) Said the clowns can figure out the period ))))
got my records for 2011, this indicator was already 100%
Smile more often and a cup of tea will smile at you )))
Smile more often and the tea will smile at you ))))