FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 147

_new-rena:
Doesn't the pako have an inductor that draws differently?
Sure )))) It's prettier ))))
 
stranger:

I'm just stoked about the zoo))))

It's nerve-wracking.

)))

[Deleted]  
artikul:
_new-rena:


where's 8080?

there))


 
_new-rena:
Well, the raffle's over, and that's history.

What, are you saying you're too late, the train's left?)

and the clowns stayed?)

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

What, you mean it's too late, the train has left?)

and the clowns stayed?))

no, well, maybe there will be presents, but that's the future))))
 
Bicus:

No, dear, it's been a long time since I've been nervous, yeah)))) I'll get the bears kicked, then I'll be salting)
 
_new-rena:
5150 is in debt. there are many other things there. they'll grab 5100, then they'll push it up to 5200)))) but the situation may change at any moment. there are a lot of moneybags and who knows what they have in mind))))
I know))))
 
_new-rena:
You're right )))). If they don't go down, they may go up or vice versa))).
 
OK, fantasise for now, I'll see you at 55)
