FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 717

New comment
 
chepikds:
Shaman, are you seriously taking mushrooms?
And weed.
 
stranger:
If you know everything so why is it minus again? Is the correction over? )))) Okay, Sensei the clown, keep yapping, I'll show you the close of the trades at the beginning of March, at least you'll get a licking.)
Draw more carefully! )))))))))))
 
chepikds:
Shaman, are you seriously taking mushrooms?
It's out of season, but I love mushrooms - butter mushrooms, chives ...))))))))))))
 
chepikds:
usdcad 1.2440 target for today....
The boy said, the boy did!)))
 
stranger:
And weed.
Are you a vegetarian or something?
 
Ishim:
it's out of season but I love mushrooms - butter mushrooms, beech mushrooms...))))))))))))
Well... take and eat, two different things)))))))
 
chepikds:
Well... take it and take it, two different things)))))))
we don't have that (((( it's in Mexico... Toltecs, Warriors of Light...
 
Ishim:
we don't have that (((( it's in Mexico... Toltecs, Warriors of Light...
I did, after all, accept, ah, the rascal.
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
The boy said, the boy did!)))
you're wasting your time =) 1.16.
[Deleted]  
Good afternoon. Sorry to interrupt.
Stranger, maybe this is not the right question ... can your method explain the movement of the pound?

1...710711712713714715716717718719720721722723724...2119
New comment