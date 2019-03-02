I like 5508 for now)

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 553
I'm going to try the arrows now =) I need to run the turkey in =)
You don't have to run it in - throw it away at once)
Finished it there - low 5209.
and I like 5106 =)
We'll see what kind of scenario is chosen:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page536
And for now 5508 for me)
it would be ideal to go to 4670=) in 2 weeks and from there it would be possible to hit the highs..... but I don't see any reasons to go there yet
Up and down...
Myth, what's with all the windiness? )))
prerequisite:
I've only got levels for now=) on market pabl movement no call=) booze=) first day of contract, what else to do =) have to wait 2-3 days=) and weekly channels have widened a lot (= that's not good (=