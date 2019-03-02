FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 287
Where's Solar grown up?)
dunno... thought he was rubbing it in here...
Said the moon to close then buy, funny))))
And I closed the one from yesterday three hours ago.... I'll open it later.) I'm not too lazy to open it yet.
What a move.
taah...
in short, reiterating my assumptions about you from yesterday.
since such a high percentage of drawdown with a target of 1.2, a downward revision of the risk is very welcome.
Pound's a bit of a long shot to buy overnight. What do you think of the pound?
Why buy it if the impenetrable mashqs won't let it up, wouldn't it be better to sell from the mashqs ?
The pound doesn't care about such things, it doesn't honour them)))
The pound doesn't even honour, scary to say, the Guru..., that's why HE doesn't trade it....
aud cries
It's not crying, but the harrier is crying)))
Zorich, I see you honour Mashka, but do you honour the Teacher? !!!!
I was afraid of the harrier, but that's okay... and I foolishly didn't make a move on the kiwi... :-)))
mashka... no, no... it's just out of habit ( as in Gashek ... ) :-)))
Teacher... yes ... everyone tells him about...