FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 575
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
God will serve.
the pawnshop is closed Get out of here!
A bit of humour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqdbfQSQLrU
Share with who?)
You are stripped of your answers for boorishness and trolling.
You think a broker makes money on the swap :) The example of Alpari, revenue 2014, year 107 billion, do you think that 100 army of traders swap, some of which they return, not to mention the staff to pay salaries, advertising and bonuses.
I misspoke, on the spread. It's not the spread that these kitchens make money on, I was talking about a normal broker. But what they can't exactly do is influence the price by buying or selling.
So the broker has nothing to do with pricing, much less influence it.
I was talking about how many contracts were bought yesterdayhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page576#comment_1355337, the total amount is not difficult to estimate. As for alps, their annual income is not even enough for yesterday's big purchases)))).
I misspoke, on the spread. It's not the spread that these kitchens make money on, I was talking about a normal broker. But what they can't exactly do is influence the price by buying or selling.
Most brokerage houses don't even put money on the interbank. How do you move the price in that case?
))))
You think the broker makes money on the swap :) The example of Alpari, revenue 2014, year 107 billion, you think they have 100 army of traders swap, some of which they return, not to mention the staff to pay salaries, advertising and bonuses.
))))
One bought - drained 100 bucks. The second sold - also lost 200 bucks. Nothing has been transferred to the interbank market (wrong amount), all remained in the brokerage house as net income (300 bucks, i.e.). But this action has almost no effect on the quotes.