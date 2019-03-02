FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 575

New comment
 
Ishim:
God will serve.
So the pound has no targets, Master?
 
Ishim:
the pawnshop is closed Get out of here!
Out of your own house? ))))
 

A bit of humour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqdbfQSQLrU

 
stranger:
Share with who?)
You think a broker makes money on the swap :) Example Alpari, revenue 2014, year 107 billion, do you think that 100 army of traders made swap, some of which they return, not to mention the staff to pay salaries, advertising and bonuses.
 
Ishim:
You are stripped of your answers for boorishness and trolling.
Have mercy
 
Alexey:
I misspoke, on the spread. It's not the spread that these kitchens make money on, I was talking about a normal broker. But what they can't exactly do is influence the price by buying or selling.

So the broker has nothing to do with pricing, much less influence it.

I was talking about how many contracts were bought yesterdayhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page576#comment_1355337, the total amount is not difficult to estimate. As for alps, their annual income is not even enough for yesterday's big purchases)))).

stranger:
I misspoke, on the spread. It's not the spread that these kitchens make money on, I was talking about a normal broker. But what they can't exactly do is influence the price by buying or selling.
Brilliantly put!
 
Yesterday's large contract purchases alone amounted to $3,028,458,580 for the pound.
 
Bicus:

Most brokerage houses don't even put money on the interbank. How do you move the price in that case?

))))

All brokers have dough on the interbank, when you open an account with a broker, you open a personal account and trade with the broker, the broker will trade on the interbank based on your requests. If the broker will not be able to re-buy your trades, he will take them to the interbank or he can, if the client wishes, take the trades to the interbank, but other accounts will be used for this.
 
Alexey:
))))

One bought - drained 100 bucks. The second sold - also lost 200 bucks. Nothing has been transferred to the interbank market (wrong amount), all remained in the brokerage house as net income (300 bucks, i.e.). But this action has almost no effect on the quotes.

