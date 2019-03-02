FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 728
It's not me, it's the pound. (it was forecast to go down 100 pips)
And for the price theory geeks, I post pictures every day of intraday
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page722#comment_1378555
You said 4760. post find?
and you traded 100pp ???
No, only 30. (I don't trade the pound - I didn't leave it overnight).
Open pamm for 300 Bakinskiye - good monitoring load is visible! (I have a good view on the load!)
You're an idiot.
Listen! What difference does it make to you if the forecasts work!
Bop. Don't you think it's time to put my monitoring here?
Look! What do you care - the forecasts work!
When it works, we'll talk. Yours.
Otherwise, nothing to talk about.
there's a lot of noise here, and there's a lot of money being made in Audas...
not so much so far.
there's a harrier crawling somewhere, has anyone looked at selling?