[Deleted]  
Ishim:
It's not me, it's the pound. (it was forecast to go down 100 pips)
Did you go through the 100 pips?
 
stranger:

And for the price theory geeks, I post pictures every day of intraday

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page722#comment_1378555

chart is empty - no forecast (((( - just a chart! (I have an open terminal)
 
stranger:
You said 4760. post find?
do you know when it will be! and what's the margin of error there? you have to be more specific on the approach, but right now it's just a direction.
 
You're a moron for sure.
 
Myth63:
and you traded 100pp ???

No, only 30. (I don't trade the pound - I didn't leave it overnight).

Open pamm for 300 Bakinskiye - good monitoring load is visible! (I have a good view on the load!)

 
stranger:
You're an idiot.

Listen! What difference does it make to you if the forecasts work!

Bop. Don't you think it's time to put my monitoring here?

 
Ishim:
Look! What do you care - the forecasts work!

When it works, we'll talk. Yours.

Otherwise, it's nothing.

 
there's a lot of noise here, and the Audis are handing out dough...
 
stranger:

When it works, we'll talk. Yours.

Otherwise, nothing to talk about.

If it works, so what? What's there to talk about? (you can't do anything but call you names)
 
Lesorub:
there's a lot of noise here, and there's a lot of money being made in Audas...

not so much so far.

there's a harrier crawling somewhere, has anyone looked at selling?

