FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 962
Tol, show me a master class! Show the way for the lost youth! Give us a medium-term goal for something, and we'll laugh.
I'll be showing a master class on programming soon. I am engaged in an interesting and useful project for the whole MQL community.
But it's a thankless task for the goals. I cannot tell you everything for obvious reasons, and if I don't tell you everything, everyone will understand me in his or her own way. And they will sling mud in the end. This is always the case here. )))
What kind of growth? Two days ago I say the trend has changed. He knows that for sure. )))
He doesn't know shit! He still has a crude analysis system.
No targets, no forecasts or explanations. Just figures on the pound at the moment. ))) Current in the sense of the last report from yesterday. )))
Judging by how much I know, it's not so crude. ;)))
From what he showed me... I'm better at it. After all, everyone should have a little secret, if there is no secret then you are not a trader.
P.S. I mean, I was comparing the two.
Meesa don't get it :( It's more complicated than a blank chart :(
1.5240 is a serious level, we may be there in March...
1.5240 is a serious level, we could be there in March...
Changing careers?
The March expiry is today, so we should already be looking at the April expiry. The expiry date will be 2 April. )
and also...
noticed that often, the right direction is towards the positive swap
not for nothing, Matroskin made a turkey with an arrow...