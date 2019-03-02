FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 962

New comment
 
chepikds:
Tol, show me a master class! Show the way for the lost youth! Give us a medium-term goal for something, and we'll laugh.

I'll be showing a master class on programming soon. I am engaged in an interesting and useful project for the whole MQL community.

But it's a thankless task for the goals. I cannot tell you everything for obvious reasons, and if I don't tell you everything, everyone will understand me in his or her own way. And they will sling mud in the end. This is always the case here. )))

 
tol64:
What kind of growth? Two days ago I say the trend has changed. He knows that for sure. )))
He doesn't know shit! His analysis system is still raw.
 
Speculator_:
He doesn't know shit! He still has a crude analysis system.
As far as I'm concerned, it's not that crude. ;)))
 
chepikds:

No targets, no forecasts or explanations. Just figures on the pound at the moment. ))) Current in the sense of the last report from yesterday. )))


 
tol64:
Judging by how much I know, it's not so crude. ;)))

From what he showed me... I'm better at it. After all, everyone should have a little secret, if there is no secret then you are not a trader.

P.S. I mean, I was comparing the two.

 
tol64:

No targets, no forecasts or explanations. Just figures on the pound at the moment. ))) Current in the sense of the last report from yesterday. )))


Meesa don't get it :( It's more complicated than a blank chart :(

1.5240 is a serious level, we may be there in March...

 
chepikds:

Mea culpa :( It's harder than a blank chart :(

1.5240 is a serious level, we could be there in March...

The March expiry is today, so we have to look at the April expiry. The expiry will be on the 2nd of April. )
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
Changing careers?
I'm changing careers =)
 
tol64:
The March expiry is today, so we should already be looking at the April expiry. The expiry date will be 2 April. )
Futures, volumes, options... I have not been able to build a clear system for them, so I guess it's not my fate!
 
chepikds:

and also...

noticed that often, the right direction is towards the positive swap

not for nothing, Matroskin made a turkey with an arrow...


1...955956957958959960961962963964965966967968969...2119
New comment