FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 622

Myth63:

and let me guess what level he's at =)

At least I got a picture of some people, instead of fragments))))

On the euro yesterday I had the level of 1.1246, but it was spit on)

stranger:
At least you posted a human picture, instead of all the fragments)))

so already threw such a thing =)

in advance =)

 
Myth63:

so already threw one =)

show you in advance =)

Nah, that one's bigger.)
stranger:
No, it's bigger.)
I have it all written out on the previous one, where to return in case of a breakdown =) where to strike =) well, everything is written =) and people have been eating for three days =) but in the new system the total profit should have been over 130 pips.
 
stranger:
5463
the level of scam...
 
stranger:
5463
Why not 5471?
 
Lesorub:
level of scam...
So wait, there'll be some spurs popping out of the bushes shouting BAY near this level)))))
 
Bicus:
Why not 5471?
I know, it says so - 1.5463
 
stranger:
So wait, there'll be some spurs popping out of the bushes shouting BAY next to this level)))))
classic CUCLA job (he sold out), a set of byes (you?) and 5051 (maybe tomorrow?)
A Jehovist arrives in the morning. A nice man, suitable age, asks about what happens to us after we die. Started into the hut. Asked if he was going to tell me or if I was going to tell him. I'm a medical professor. Pathological anatomy. I know exactly what happens when and with what after death. He left quickly, I didn't even tell him the half of it.
