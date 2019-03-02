FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 622
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and let me guess what level he's at =)
At least I got a picture of some people, instead of fragments))))
On the euro yesterday I had the level of 1.1246, but it was spit on)
At least you posted a human picture, instead of all the fragments)))
so already threw such a thing =)
in advance =)
so already threw one =)
show you in advance =)
No, it's bigger.)
5463
5463
level of scam...
Why not 5471?
So wait, there'll be some spurs popping out of the bushes shouting BAY next to this level)))))