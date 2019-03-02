FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 420

Ishim:
was that you when you were young? (no matter what, the years have taken their toll)

They do, Sensei, they do)))

I can predict just like you, I can be a Sensei, too.

 

I propose this development


 
I propose this development


Speculator, be a Young Sensei))
 

Teacher, don't forget to buy the yen at 117.30

I have...

 
the gdp is correcting - it will definitely be worse than expected - the euro will shoot up a bit (50 pips as usual)
16:30USDGDP (Quarterly) (Q4)2,6%3,0%5,0%

Here we go

 
I have...

you're the Teacher
 
you're a teacher yourself (troll).
I have all due respect, and you...
 

GBP/USD forecast...

 
GBP/USD forecast...

4930 low, 5259 high
 
4930 low, 5259 high.
5018 and not sure it will touch
