i meant copying. new ideas always come at a loss. not everything is ready to go right away... i do not get the impression that you have a direct hit on the market.
In general, I have great difficulty understanding what you are writing.
))))
Put it all on a plate for you!!! :-D
How much more informative? There is an initial balance, there is a daily gain. I think you know how to calculate the percentages.
If I could monitor it, maybe I would. But it is impossible!
I don't need to. )))
But very happy for you, glad there's one more dollar millionaire.
there are nuances... higher amount, lower yield.
(Laughs) Thank you! But it's still a few months away :-D
One trades, the other draws, it is just clear that the person is trading and it does not matter what the curve is. (that is what monitoring means)
One trades, the other draws, it is just clear that the person is trading and it does not matter what the curve is. (this is what monitoring means)
One trades, the other lies on the stove :-D
No words)))))
I've been doing a lot of rethinking lately - I went back to my old long term projects in 2012! I opened a new platform, a demo account, and 12 pairs of predictions!
I drew one order so the demo didn't get closed, you can't guess how many pairs didn't work ? (the interesting thing is that I did not plan to do eur - I will replace it with some kind of cross)
You're not 12, take one and bring it to your mind, the result will be visible at once and no good will come from running around the field for 12 pairs and even intraday. If you do that, you may solve 50 percent of your problem.