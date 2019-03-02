FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 567

Myth63:

he must be stealing mushrooms from me somehow =)

is not adapted to the Ulyanovsk

By the way, blue is high and low for today, online, centre 15208. But that's by futures, make allowance for it.

Looked at it, about 4-5 ppts. Futures+4-5pts=spot.

And the Teacher is good, but after mushrooms HERE is a lot of spit))))

stranger:

I had it set a long time ago =)
 
I don't set it up, it's all by itself)
server:
aaaaaaaa...... that's who's stealing..... there's only three 3 litre jars left..... =)
 
No, it's the height of cynicism to spank teenagers like that....

These guys would kill themselves for a nickel.))

 
Ishim:
The eur 1.10 won't go any lower.
Already scary.
The second option is to fall slowly for 3-4 hours... and then to be above the fall level in 2 minutes on nothing.

And the second option is to fall relatively fast for, say, half an hour or an hour, and then slowly for 5-7 hours to hit the highs with bounces of 10 pips to gain riders.

 
What do you call a day and a half of dipping in support? ))))
by dipping in support=)
 
Our markets

Ruling the market led by Sensei)))

