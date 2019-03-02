FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 753

yurchenko:
It's a madhouse out there!

Here too. )

yurchenko:
... And what I'm waiting for is drawn.

You can draw anything you want. The question is "why will he go there" ? And why now?

 
yurchenko:
Fleaheads! And what I'm waiting for is drawn.

Я?))))

I have bai 5012, 5213, 5346 and 5348, all showing, last one on Friday, all but the bottom tp 57)))

 
tol64:

Here too. )

You can draw anything you want. The question is "why will he go there" ? And why now?

We'll see in a month and a half.
 
stranger:

Я?))))

I have bai 5012, 5213, 5346 and 5348, all showing, the last one on Friday, all but the bottom tp 57)))

Not on the forum there.
 
yurchenko:
So we'll check back in a month and a half.
Are there any answers to the questions? ))
 
yurchenko:
We'll see in a month and a half.
No, much sooner than that.
 
tol64:
Are there any answers to the questions? ))
The correction is over.
 
yurchenko:
Correction is over.
What are the signs you can tell?
 
tol64:
What's your definition?
I'm not telling you that.
 
tol64:
Are there any answers to the questions? ))

I didn't understand this movement at all, nothing happened on it)

