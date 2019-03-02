FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 753
It's a madhouse out there!
Here too. )
... And what I'm waiting for is drawn.
You can draw anything you want. The question is "why will he go there" ? And why now?
Fleaheads! And what I'm waiting for is drawn.
Я?))))
I have bai 5012, 5213, 5346 and 5348, all showing, last one on Friday, all but the bottom tp 57)))
So we'll check back in a month and a half.
Are there any answers to the questions? ))
Correction is over.
What's your definition?
I didn't understand this movement at all, nothing happened on it)