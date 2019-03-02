FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1001
I wish I could, but I've stalled on the positive side for now) (when will Kolyan get drunk and start pulling the price???)
and shake a red rag in front of the bulls? :-D
The question is not modest - how can you make money on this without flea-baiting?
one positive loco after another with the same loco, I guess) a penny saved a ruble)
and eeee... that, the bulls are already ecstatic))))
and eeee... this, the bulls are ecstatic)
I'm not sure where to close them. it makes no difference where they will be closed.
If you know the width of the channel and where the market will go, you are in the black.
EURUSD, first knee worked out, then up a bit...
Bought a small lot...
and I'll have two wrapped, too =)
By the way =) my gut shows a pullback in the eu at 1.1....... dibs on me... dibs on me...
we should do like on 4 by month..... let's finish this one and we should open a new branch... it's a long time to look in the past posts (=
