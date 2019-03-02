FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1262
since 7am UP?
alright, sell in a couple of hours...
)
maybe. we'll see.
4920 is a possible limit...
here:
Sold out Buy out
I'm gonna close the sale and open the buy.
I decided to take it easy.)
I decided to play it safe and broke even, which resulted in three trades that closed with a small profit, but the robot told me I was a fool and immediately opened another buy and still earned, despite my sticking in its wheels)))
You're greedy, but the sells were in profit and you made the right forecast .
Also, the first thing that pops into your head, you use it, do not get nervous.
You opened it too late. Now the price will move with a fork in the water. Let's see...
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! What are you doing? The doll is crying for you!!!
Now it's a fork in the water as to where the price will move. Let's watch...
Vaska bought - now we can go down to 1.075-1.078