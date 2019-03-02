FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1262

New comment
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

since 7am UP?

alright, sell in a couple of hours...

)

maybe. we'll see.

 
_new-rena:

)

maybe. we'll see.

4920 is a possible limit...

here:


 

Sold out Buy out

 
Speculator_:

I'm gonna close the sale and open the buy.

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! What are you doing? The doll's crying for you!
 

I decided to take it easy.)

I decided to play it safe and broke even, which resulted in three trades that closed with a small profit, but the robot told me I was a fool and immediately opened another buy and still earned, despite my sticking in its wheels)))

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

I've closed the sale, I'll open the buy.

You're greedy, but the sells were in profit and you made the right forecast .

Also, the first thing that pops into your head, you use it, do not get nervous.

You opened it too late. Now the price will move with a fork in the water. Let's see...

 
mmmoguschiy:
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! What are you doing? The doll is crying for you!!!
I didn't get scared, I got greedy.
_new-rena:

You're getting greedy, but the sells were profitable and you made the right forecast .

Also, the first thing that pops into your head is the first thing you use, don't get nervous.

You opened it too late. Now the price will move with a fork in the water. Let's see...

I'm gonna keep buying at least till late tonight. The loss will be covered by the profit.
 
Speculator_:

I've closed the sale and I'll open the buy.

So much for UP for what?
 
_new-rena:
Now it's a fork in the water as to where the price will move. Let's watch...
Vaska has bought - now we can go down to 1.075-1.078
 
mmmoguschiy:
Vaska bought - now we can go down to 1.075-1.078
A ga can, I have just there unworked stops, you can continue to close them
1...125512561257125812591260126112621263126412651266126712681269...2119
New comment