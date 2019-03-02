FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 425
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What's the point now?
the link is a fake, punch-drilled...
1270 will give - pips small again )))))
the link is fake, made with a punching machine...
fisherman, have you sold the euro aud?)))
hesitating?
pound through the figure get ready to buy...
or from 4989? mate, different terminals, different candles...
You have doubts?
Nah) I got in from 4603.
hesitating?
pound through the figure get ready to buy...
or from 4989? fuck, different terminals, different candles...
You'll get an 11, don't doubt it.)
If it bounces back 15 pips, I'll close.
The moon may go into a strong correction, the first is 1.18
The quid yen, no upside, I see if it breaks through 117, I'll cut and catch it at 115.80