I don't plan to short it for two and a half to three years.
No one is asking you what your plans are, sell it if you want, smoke it if you don't... or mushrooms))))
so I don't ask anyone what I should do.
I've got this shitty bitch sold out.
Thank you!
What should I do with euros to sell or buy?
What are your targets in pips?
I could have)))
Strange, dear ! :-)
Of course it's good to share thoughts, but everyone should have his own TS.
You have a long term - a week or more.
And I myself have discovered that for me it suits for a few days. My trading robot is the most profitable one (I open it today and close it tomorrow).
I tried to trade long term a year ago - it did not suit me. (For example, I opened now, ..... went through 100 points, then returned to the open position. Then you think, damn ... 100 points waiting in vain).
Thanks !
what are the objectives of the points?