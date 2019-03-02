FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 767

New comment
 
Ishim:
I don't plan to short it for two and a half to three years.
So no one is asking you what your plans are, sell it if you want, smoke it if you don't... or mushrooms))))
 
stranger:
No one is asking you what your plans are, sell it if you want, smoke it if you don't... or mushrooms))))
so i don't ask anyone what i should do.
 
Ishim:
so I don't ask anyone what I should do.
You could have.)
 
for luck,

I've got this shitty bitch sold out.

Thank you!
 
What should I do with the euro to sell or buy?
 
mma
 
Alexey:
What should I do with euros to sell or buy?
depending on what the targets are in the points?
 
Ishim:
What are your targets in pips?
Not yet, I was busy with forex and now I am too lazy to analyse
 
stranger:
I could have)))

Strange, dear ! :-)

Of course it's good to share thoughts, but everyone should have his own TS.

You have a long term - a week or more.
And I myself have discovered that for me it suits for a few days. My trading robot is the most profitable one (I open it today and close it tomorrow).

I tried to trade long term a year ago - it did not suit me. (For example, I opened now, ..... went through 100 points, then returned to the open position. Then you think, damn ... 100 points waiting in vain).

Thanks !
 
Ishim:
what are the objectives of the points?
1...760761762763764765766767768769770771772773774...2119
New comment