next week will be an interesting one in the Yen sell-off:
pair goes to 123.8
on the loonie, it's about 1.30
usdcad, my opinion:
eurusd:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page935#comment_1407456
gold has not worked out the bottoms and has a profit debt at the top:
and the pound is a buy, now we need to catch up with the price downwards, in a reversal with a target of 4600, then a possible buy with a target of 5900
The bulletin is out, what are the levels for the canadian on monday?
The forecast is still valid (at the beginning of trading euro-bay, pound-sell, canadian-bay), I just checked it. the program is working again, it is good that I did not touch it and the June contract on the CME was shimmyed....
The levels, which can be counted, do not make sense.
Of course they don't... no traceable...
+ on purchases totalling almost $600
So yeah, it doesn't make sense...
Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.
In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** someone else instead of wiggling their brains around.
And who's ***** you ?(not the pound by any chance?, so according to your stats you have BU on the pound, wait for new signals while the stats are a solid 0!)
Good for you! (maybe you should take up pipsing seriously?)
Look at this! A local Puppet is recording our small talk ((((