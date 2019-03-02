FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 970

New comment
 
Lesorub:

next week will be an interesting one in the Yen sell-off:



pair goes to 123.8

on the loonie, it's about 1.30


 

usdcad, my opinion:

eurusd:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page935#comment_1407456

 

gold has not worked out the bottoms and has a profit debt at the top:


[Deleted]  

Flowers of spring for all the ladies

And I wish them

♪ Love's a vast meadow ♪

♪ And happiness the size of oceans ♪ =)

 
Myth63:


bulletin is out, what are the levels on the Canadian for Monday?
 

and the pound is a buy, now we need to catch up with the price downwards, in a reversal with a target of 4600, then a possible buy with a target of 5900


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
The bulletin is out, what are the levels for the canadian on monday?
The forecast is still on (Euro-buy, Pound-sell, Canadian-buy at the start of trading), I just checked. the software is working again, good thing I didn't touch it and the June contract on the CME was tweaked....
 
_new-rena:
The forecast is still valid (at the beginning of trading euro-bay, pound-sell, canadian-bay), I just checked it. the program is working again, it is good that I did not touch it and the June contract on the CME was shimmyed....
One learns from mistakes - I've had enough ((((, rethought it a bit (revisited 2012 forecasts - and how well they worked). Action= Counteraction! But the timing! These functions can be distributed in such a way that no one would guess! For example the action is 20% and the counteraction 80% - at the finish line 0 as we know - balance. And in fact it is not TA that does not work, it is simply in the counteraction zone! (and the TF is only one working out of all of them! - that's what years of statistics mean! - Long live! STATISTICS!!!)
 
_new-rena:
The levels, which can be counted, do not make sense.

Of course they don't... no traceable...

+ on purchases totalling almost $600

So yeah, it doesn't make sense...

Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.

In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** someone else instead of wiggling their brains around.

 
stranger:

Of course they don't... can't trace...

+ on purchases totaling almost $600

So yeah, it doesn't make sense...

Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.

In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** other people instead of wiggling their brains around.

And who's ***** you ?(not the pound by any chance?, so according to your stats you have BU on the pound, wait for new signals while the stats are a solid 0!)

Good for you! (maybe you should take up pipsing seriously?)

Look at this! A local Puppet is recording our small talk ((((

1...963964965966967968969970971972973974975976977...2119
New comment