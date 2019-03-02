FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 592
Cool pounding of the bystanders.
)))
What's so surprising, they draw upwards under the ceiling and downwards at the floor)
That's why flea-baiting is the way to nowhere.
Caught in the losses
Good for you!
Because he sold instead of bought?
That's a hell of a drawdown in his trading.
Sell USD/JPY ?
In his trading it's a fucking drawdown.
He said yesterday he was in the 3%. So he'll get out of it. )))
It's a killer drawdown.
Life doesn't teach you anything. Why do you have to go in with such volumes?
I'm sorry, I've had my share of horse lots too, but in such cases there is ALWAYS a short stop.
