FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 957
F B S L+10
Has everyone had time to buy gold?))
gold 1.84 small buy triggered, let's see
Did you get a ticket for the rides?))
Spekul, spell it out, how did you beat the Canadian!
2410 was just a target shopping zone, it gave me an opportunity to buy some goods, and I wrote to Ilya about it straight away
But I think we have to close the gold, there's nothing to catch there
All sales on the moon closed, both in plus and minus from 2650 there will be a pullback to 2530 and further up, to the overhang... Spekul was right.
I don't want to see the moon...
I don't want to see the moon...
I don't want to see the moon...
don't look =)