FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 957

F B S P L+10
 
Myth63:
F B S L+10
Did you buy a ticket for the rides?))
 

Has everyone had time to buy gold?))

gold 1.84 small buy triggered, let's see

Spekul:
Did you get a ticket for the rides?))
I played both ways =)
 
Spekul, how did you beat the Canadian?!
 
chepikds:
Spekul, spell it out, how did you beat the Canadian!

2410 was just a target shopping zone, it gave me an opportunity to buy some goods, and I wrote to Ilya about it straight away

But I think we have to close the gold, there's nothing to catch there

 

All sales on the moon closed, both in plus and minus from 2650 there will be a pullback to 2530 and further up, to the overhang... Spekul was right.


I don't want to see the moon...

 
chepikds:

All sales on the loonie closed, both plus and minus from 2650 will bounce back to 2530 and further up, to the overhang... Spekul was right.


I don't want to see the moon...

he was right and we should not forget that the states need the bx to be strong and the rest of the countries need their currencies to be weak and it will not be for one year ...
 
How's Yurchenko, I'm not sure about him...
don't look =)

