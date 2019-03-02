FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 186

tol64:

Where is it? For starters, figure out why it's the third day you've had it.

I don't have any at all yet. Still in the process of collecting and processing data. ))

 
_new-rena:
You sort it out yourself.
You'd all be better off getting together and sorting it out.)
stranger:
You'd better all get together and figure it out.)
We'll wait for 1.53 first. At the most, 525...
 
_new-rena:
Figure it out yourself, someday you'll understand why.

You'd better focus on something that wasn't meant for you. ))

Where are you getting your data from static? You wanted dynamics. Tomorrow you'll write that it's day 4 and the day after that it's day 5. ))

tol64:

You'd better focus on something that wasn't meant for you. ))

Where are you getting your data from static. You wanted dynamics. Tomorrow you'll write that it's day 4 and the day after that it's day 5. ))

I've found both. I just don't see the point in dynamics. All the same, they will eat up the full level. They will manage it all in a month.
 
_new-rena:
I've found both. I just don't see the point in the dynamics. They're going to eat the full level anyway. They will manage it all in a month.
But this guy saw the point, and how)))
http://ruforum.mt5.com/members/110571-seagate
stranger:
And this dude saw the point, and how)))
http://ruforum.mt5.com/members/110571-seagate
If I get the same picture as they show on the levels, I'll be a pipsqueak. I find rocket science more interesting. And you don't really need dynamics there. I have a reliable signal from CMYO and gut.
 
_new-rena:
If I get a picture like the one they show on the levels, I'll still be a pipsqueak. I found rocket science more interesting. And I don't need dynamics there.
But if you look at "Black Square", you will have to comprehend what is drawn there.) If you look at Malevich's "Black Square" you should clearly understand that it is a square smeared with black paint and nothing else.)
 
Doesn't anyone want a Kiwi?)
stranger:
Kartinko, you need to understand what is drawn there.) If you look at Malevich's "Black Square" you have to clearly understand that it is a square smeared with black paint and nothing else.)

I'm sure it is.

as i have already understood who and what does the brokerage company need to open orders by phone)))). bankrupts! (just kidding)

