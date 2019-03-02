FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1038

New comment
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
the bet ran last night...
you were waiting for the news last night. did you see how the situation turned out?
 
_new-rena:
you were waiting for the news yesterday. did you see the situation?
I got the yen, the Canadian, the pound...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
yen, canadian, pound...

nothing has opened on these currencies and their combinations yet, counting down from yesterday...

the pound is on fire today))

 
_new-rena:

nothing has opened on these currencies and their combinations yet, counting down from yesterday...

the pound is on fire today))

I know...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1026

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1026 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 

The currencies went well against the dollar,

If the dollar index is expected to rise further, then probably by 15.30 Moscow time there will be a reversal and continuation of the banquet, and this trick to deceive sellers, who are now in great numbers and happy buyers)

 

to stomp...

And deceive, the joyful...


 
And they also say the Doll doesn't exist :-D
 

The coloputiency is in spite of it:


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

to stomp...

and deceive, the joyful...


If you have the time, think over the suggestions for the development of the pattern turret in person, including the rails. just look at the outside and say with an experienced eye - remove this and add that. in general, act as a rail project manager) write...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

The kooloput is in spite of it:

wait, I marked the time of our and Strange's divergent forecasts on the pound chart yesterday, I'm interested in the bottom line - where the pound will go.... and then we'll see if there's any output from the volumes at all.
1...103110321033103410351036103710381039104010411042104310441045...2119
New comment