the bet ran last night...
you were waiting for the news yesterday. did you see the situation?
yen, canadian, pound...
nothing has opened on these currencies and their combinations yet, counting down from yesterday...
the pound is on fire today))
I know...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1026
The currencies went well against the dollar,
If the dollar index is expected to rise further, then probably by 15.30 Moscow time there will be a reversal and continuation of the banquet, and this trick to deceive sellers, who are now in great numbers and happy buyers)
to stomp...
And deceive, the joyful...
The coloputiency is in spite of it:
