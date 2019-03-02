FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 831
I made 50 000% in 3 days, took a profit and cashed out a week later. (Ruble!). Yesterday I posted a forecast for the rudder and its processing (just browse back)... you were hanging out at Sberbank then.
1.14 so far and then...
closed and went back to the sell, reinvested...
There's been a lot of shorting here, especially in the pound ))))))
Well, I certainly couldn't manage to get that kind of interest - it requires a leverage of 2,000 and a lot of luck. If I had lost - theoretically it's even clear, because price doesn't move in a straight line; if I have a deeper look into volumes then it becomes clear that there is a time when the price is not driven by the volume but catches such lucky traders or runs after stops (though it's rare but it's present).
And one manager on the franc won 190K quid in 2 hours. (and that's without investors he had personal capital of about 30).
What about the pound? ))) (i'm just getting into the eur, can't get a max lot, you know... so... ))))
Growing - Strange is advertising it - he's chasing the shorties with woodpeckers! (and I've had it... but I took 30 pips there with a minimum)
no way... From 30 quid? (transferred most likely from another account)
with 30K quid!
on the intervention - there were 11 or 13 accounts monitored at the time that went -100 )))) (and 2 or 3 only won)
And there's no Strange, the pound is under the skirting today...