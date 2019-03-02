FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 831

Ishim:
I made 50 000% in 3 days, took a profit and cashed out a week later. (Ruble!). Yesterday I posted a forecast for the rudder and its processing (just browse back)... you were hanging out at Sberbank then.
I don't know if I can do it and the interest is 2,000 leverage and a lot of luck. My aim is to return the profit, to return the lost profits to the price - but if I had done something about volumes I would have understood that there were times when the price moved not because of the volume but to catch those lucky ones to kill them or to stop them (though such moves are rare but present).
Ishim:
1.14 so far and then...
closed and went back to the sell by reinvesting...
 
_new-rena:
closed and went back to the sell, reinvested...
there were so many shorties here especially in the pound ))))))
Ishim:
There's been a lot of shorting here, especially in the pound ))))))
What's up with the pound? ))) (i'm just getting into the eu, can't get my maximum lot, you know... so... ))))
 
_new-rena:
Well, I certainly couldn't manage to get that kind of interest - it requires a leverage of 2,000 and a lot of luck. If I had lost - theoretically it's even clear, because price doesn't move in a straight line; if I have a deeper look into volumes then it becomes clear that there is a time when the price is not driven by the volume but catches such lucky traders or runs after stops (though it's rare but it's present).
And one manager on the frank won 190K in 2 hours. (and that's without investors he had personal capital of about 30).
Ishim:
And one manager on the franc won 190K quid in 2 hours. (and that's without investors he had personal capital of about 30).
no way... with 30 quid? (probably transferred from another account)
 
_new-rena:
What about the pound? ))) (i'm just getting into the eur, can't get a max lot, you know... so... ))))
Growing - Strange advertises it - chastises shorties as woodpeckers! (and I've had it... but took 30 pips there with the minimum)
Ishim:
Growing - Strange is advertising it - he's chasing the shorties with woodpeckers! (and I've had it... but I took 30 pips there with a minimum)
No Strange, the pound is under the plinth today... (looked a bit)
 
_new-rena:
no way... From 30 quid? (transferred most likely from another account)

with 30K quid!

on the intervention - there were 11 or 13 accounts monitored at the time that went -100 )))) (and 2 or 3 only won)

 
_new-rena:
And there's no Strange, the pound is under the skirting today...
maybe that's why he's not here )))))
