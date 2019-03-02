FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 264
Yeah, well, a lot of people here have real, some of them have it as their main source of income.
So sit down))))
Can you give me a link to that screen?
( although according to the market law it went right) the breakdown of this zone, meant the return to it, if there was not a bounce of 150 points to say 1720-1680
at this stage i am considering this zone for targeting
Why would you do that, don't upset Master))))
i.e. it cannot be said that i have been in the real market for more than 5 years?)
I'm sorry, I'm dumb, why would you need a positive statistic on the demo if you're not going to get it right?
we do not have any profitable years (at least one)?
I do not understand, am I being tested for lousiness? do you need a screenshot to prove it? excuse me, I am a demoslivator and do not enter into such disputes
PS: i did not think that the penman is appropriate in our business
I get the feeling there's a salesman's bailout going on....
