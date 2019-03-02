FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 187

New comment
 
stranger:
(No one wants a Kiwi?)
I don't see any signal on the buy, on the sell, I think I'm stuck...
 
wild_hedgehog:
I don't see any signal on buy, on sell - I think I've got it...
Bye, bye)
 
Bicus:
The trend is strong!

The trend is strong, but the pound is buying back too well and it looks like the moose is shining

Sold from 1.52 with a stop

 
Spekul:
The trend is certainly a strength, but the pound is buying back too well and it looks like the moose is shining.
Don't worry, it's 9/10 on the 4)))
 
stranger:
Don't worry, there are 9/10 on the 4)))
I'm not worried, I'm going in from the levels and drawing conclusions
 
Spekul:
I'm not worried, I go in from the levels and draw conclusions
 
is it possible to get this data here?
 
Spekul:
The trend is certainly a strength, except that the pound is buying back very well and it looks like the moose is shining
not too far till the news, maybe it'll dot it.
 
Run:
is it possible to get this data here?
hz
 
wild_hedgehog:
The news is not that far away, maybe it will put points on it.
The news does not work as well as it should, I do not count on it, although I used to trade often on the news
1...180181182183184185186187188189190191192193194...2119
New comment