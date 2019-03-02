FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 939
I've stated my targets more than once... But now it is reasonable to buy the pound with a stop of 20 pips. we sat on my target first. if you remember, i gave a screen.
Also, as I wrote in the daytime possible to take off in the 120-250 level channel is now 1.5370. so that may yet to 52 and 51 +-30 to fall, but you have to buy here. level is good.
this analysis is built solely on volumes. levels, volume levels...
And where do you see the initial rise from this level?
What do you call it when your levels go up like clockwork? A simpleton explains it this way, someone just refused to buy at levels...
Do your research, that's what I usually say.
and where we're going is the screen shot from a couple of posts ago.
And lastly.
Fucking hell, honestly )))) I don't think I'll write any more here... I wanted to start a conversation to educate... And those who started it just s..... Why do I need it then)))
no offence=) i've spent a lot of time on this.
I just don't like to hand it out on a platter =) but I can warn you =)
You were right not to get involved... I'm thinking of removing the old version from the marketplace as a precaution...
...or someone's going to smoke it...
I think for now...
afraid of getting your money taken away?)
I think it's stupid to use someone else's (even for money). Especially if you don't understand what's going on.
I've been trading for a long time ... This aspect of the issue has always interested me.
I don't give lessons.
I don't give lessons, but the basics have been laid out here.
But once you have mastered the basics, it will be interesting to find and understand something on your own.
i.e. price movements in the mid-to-long term. and the really cool intraday =)
you need to remember that volumes do not come from the market !!!!!.