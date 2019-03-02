FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 939

Myth63:

I've stated my targets more than once... But now it is reasonable to buy the pound with a stop of 20 pips. we sat on my target first. if you remember, i gave a screen.

Also, as I wrote in the daytime possible to take off in the 120-250 level channel is now 1.5370. so that may yet to 52 and 51 +-30 to fall, but you have to buy here. level is good.

And where do you see the initial rise from this level?
Myth63:
this analysis is built solely on volumes. levels, volume levels...
What do you call it when your volume levels run smoothly? A simple person would explain that, someone just refused to buy on levels...
azfaraon:
Do your research, that's what I usually say.

and where we're going is the screen shot from a couple of posts ago.

And lastly.


Fucking hell, honestly )))) I think I will not write here any more ... I wanted to start a conversation to enlighten ... And those who started it just s..... Why do I need)))
azfaraon:
Fucking hell, honestly )))) I don't think I'll write any more here... I wanted to start a conversation to educate... And those who started it just s..... Why do I need it then)))

no offence=) i've spent a lot of time on this.

I just don't like to hand it out on a platter =) but I can warn you =)

 
SEVER11:

You were right not to get involved... I'm thinking of removing the old version from the marketplace as a precaution...

...or someone's going to smoke it...

I think for now...


afraid of getting your money taken away?)

I think it's stupid to use someone else's (even for money). Especially if you don't understand what's going on.

And how much would you say the lessons may cost on Skype ... The topic is just my own interest ... I trade a long time ... This side of the issue has always been interesting
 
it's not a good job teaching the kids, and you'll be blamed later)))
 
azfaraon:

I've written to you in person
I don't give lessons.

I don't give lessons, but the basics have been laid out here.

But once you have mastered the basics, it will be interesting to find and understand something on your own.

i.e. price movements in the mid-to-long term. and the really cool intraday =)

you need to remember that volumes do not come from the market !!!!!.

