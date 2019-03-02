FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1373
nzd will go up to the quid! (the others are going down) a couple of rockets
the link does not stick(((((((((((( (in my forecasts)
Penny is neutral - do not want to buy ((((( on peak - i will wait, maybe it will rollback 30 points
the rocket firs and sticks:
rocket motherfuckers:
the buy position, and that's it - the correction is over!!!!
rocket spruces - fir trees:
Broken tangled chains of thought,
The self-mobilisation of intertwined scythes of feelings,
A digital vinaigrette spiced with the effects of subadditivity,
Vessel of selective perception empty.
Ilyusha, have you patented a "wood-powered rocket"?
I'm not sorry, let the people use it...
Vladimir Vladimirovich?
matroskin .
remove the ZIP
Thank you!
Use only original developments )))). No one will give you a free money-making machine on the Net ... or sell it)))
Zhenya ,
What about your Oscillator?
Isn't it a machine?
thanks !
what's in it?
For nothing.
It's a great book then...
Hi there, everyone.)
If no one gets it before me, I'll go rummaging around in my trunk tonight.)
Thanks !