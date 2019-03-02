FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1332

stranger:
Waste a depot.
An EA is not the same as an EA! You program it the way it will work. If you program it to fail, of course it will fail.
 
_new-rena:

I have one pair left, shamefully enough, but that's so (((( current euros

and in principle it makes no difference whether it's the euro or the moon. it's just the other way round....

it's up to HIM to make a forecast for the eurik and trade the loonie (grail does not accept....)

having achieved nothing, joined the trolling - sad ((((
 
Ishim:
Are they kicking you off the computer at work now, Teacher?
Ishim:
hey! take the grail. // I wish I had your skills, but...
 
mmmoguschiy:
Why didn't you say something before? I didn't count.

well that's my understanding for multipips. If you catch fleas the eu is more profitable - because of the smaller spread.
Pips are more profitable in the cross - analyze 2 major pairs, trade on their crossover! - disk, for fuck's sake. (I told you the euro/yen would go up - see, it's going up)
 
stranger:
Waste a depot.
(((((( save up for a new one.
 
Ishim:
pips are more profitable on a cross - analyse 2 major pairs, trade on their crossover! - disk, my ass. (i told you the euro/yen is going up - see?)
are you in favor of arbitrage? triangle? understand?
 
stranger:
Who has read my posts and followed the links I gave, should understand what is wrong with it, but to explain the same thing a hundred times, sorry.
I haven't read or gone to (((( (I may retire - I'll have more time).
 
mmmoguschiy:
are you in favour of arbitration? triangl? anderstwydd?
He's an understudy)))) Good thing he doesn't understand a fucking thing)))))))))))))))))))
 
stranger:
No one is steaming at anyone, you have to be able to wait, not throw yourself under the train every couple of minutes.
I told you yesterday - there has to be a goal! at least the goal of the forecast (the scenario is not available to you) - but this is by the sea of weather, you remember how you sent the pound to 63 - hilarious )))))
