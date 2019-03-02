FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1332
Waste a depot.
I have one pair left, shamefully enough, but that's so (((( current euros
and in principle it makes no difference whether it's the euro or the moon. it's just the other way round....
it's up to HIM to make a forecast for the eurik and trade the loonie (grail does not accept....)
without accomplishing anything, joined in the trolling - sadly ((((
Why didn't you say something before? I didn't count.
well that's my understanding for multipips. If you catch fleas the eu is more profitable - because of the smaller spread.
Waste a depot.
pips are more profitable on a cross - analyse 2 major pairs, trade on their crossover! - disk, my ass. (i told you the euro/yen is going up - see?)
Who has read my posts and followed the links I gave, should understand what is wrong with it, but to explain the same thing a hundred times, sorry.
are you in favour of arbitration? triangl? anderstwydd?
No one is steaming at anyone, you have to be able to wait, not throw yourself under the train every couple of minutes.