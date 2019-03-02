FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 98

artikul:
There are such tools, because a reversal cannot be seen, it can only be calculated ))))
Can you share how to calculate such things with the specified accuracy (maybe more error, comparable to the size of the departing trend) ?
 
stranger:

Well, it has been said a hundred times that option levels are selected, NOT STRIKES, by volume and OI, 3-5 per day on each side, and yellow is their average price.

The strike itself is of no interest to anyone at all, it is just a figure taken as a basis, what is of interest is the payback point of the asset, i.e., strike+premium, the money that was received or spent as a result of selling or buying an option contract.

I'm sorry I misspoke about the strikes. I meant price levels with good volumes and OI including premiums.

"the money that was received or spent as a result of the sale or purchase of an option contract." DOES NOT equal the premium?

Thanks

 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/134138 Here you will find everything you need to know about plushies )))

 
Luckhuman:

I'm sorry I misspoke about the strikes. I meant price levels with good volumes and OI including premiums.

"Themoney that has been received or spent as a result of selling or buying an option contract." NOT equal to the premium?

So that's exactly what it is, you just have to take its changes into account.
 
Ha-ha-ha) the Euro has turned around )))) but there is still a chance for a run here.
At 1.1680 the hairpin may reach it.

Thanks )
 
Because you have to honour Mashka )))) Mashka is our everything ))))

 
artikul:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/134138 Here you will find everything you need to know about buns )))

Professor, this is some kind of near-scientific phenomenon, and also outdated))))
 
stranger:
Professor, this is some kind of near-scientific phenomenon, and also outdated))))
Well the young man wanted plus or minus 150 pips)))
The market has gone up by 1.1680, maybe even by 1.1680. Come on, Touma, don't mock, what is the point of this reversal - to get all the dealers out, and why so high - because they have been selling for a long time. But! it's too early to draw conclusions, as those who thought they had already turned around can also be thrown overboard. However, today we all went back to the invincible grail and looked at it again on youtube...))
 
artikul:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/134138 Here you will find everything you need to know about buns )))

Wah! Thank you! I would love to read it. Thank you so much! Google for "energy clouds" gave up some bullshit about a person's aura.
