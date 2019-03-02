FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 98
There are such tools, because a reversal cannot be seen, it can only be calculated ))))
Well, it has been said a hundred times that option levels are selected, NOT STRIKES, by volume and OI, 3-5 per day on each side, and yellow is their average price.
The strike itself is of no interest to anyone at all, it is just a figure taken as a basis, what is of interest is the payback point of the asset, i.e., strike+premium, the money that was received or spent as a result of selling or buying an option contract.
I'm sorry I misspoke about the strikes. I meant price levels with good volumes and OI including premiums.
"the money that was received or spent as a result of the sale or purchase of an option contract." DOES NOT equal the premium?
Thanks
Can you share how to calculate such things with the specified accuracy(maybe more error, comparable to the size of the trend) ?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/134138 Here you will find everything you need to know about plushies )))
At 1.1680 the hairpin may reach it.
Thanks )
Ah-ha-ha) the Euro has turned around )))) but there is still a possible entrance here.
Because you have to honour Mashka )))) Mashka is our everything ))))
Professor, this is some kind of near-scientific phenomenon, and also outdated))))
