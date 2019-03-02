FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 853
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
making all the noise? =)
ban visitors))
making all the noise? =)
we want advertising in our thread (for a fee, of course))) but visitors get banned, so we have no time to negotiate a price ((.
i remembered a funny thing, i even quit smoking, i went back to watch it and the Expert Advisor opened a deal i closed manually
his first trade ))
I just remembered a funny thing, I even quit smoking and came back to watch, the Expert Advisor opened a deal which I closed manually.
I just remembered a funny thing, I even quit smoking and came back to watch, the Expert Advisor opened a deal which I closed manually.
It looks like you've got some kind of unclean power up there. I need to light up the PC.
reread and reviewed the post five times... did not get it))))
sat at 1.3476