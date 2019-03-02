FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 727
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main thing is to double-check levels (prediction) in time and you'll get 99% of hits.
You can see all the screenshots in my profile, it's mostly going according to plan
and on this pair, yes the preference for the sales week... but here's the thing... on the screenshot
I call it a bearish takeout, but if this situation persists...
In general, all this takes time, and time is money and frankly bored
It's time to put out predictions, it's time to trade, to work and maybe to troll...
If you get pissed off, come and see me.
you already pooped once on yen - remember nonki - drawing drawing.... and past (((( (well, as always)
So I'm alone and you're every day)
You make me laugh
So I'm alone and you're every day)
You make me laugh.
Can you explain it in terms of your method? What was the reason?
So I'm alone and you're every day)
You make me laugh.
yesterday on the pound - that would be 2. (you rarely draw - tricky).
What's on the pound yesterday? said 1.50-1.57. Teacher, are you retarded?)))
Why all pairs at once? (((( is not enough, where are the signals? What was the profit of 60% on one day?
And for the price theory geeks, I post pictures every day of intraday
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page722#comment_1378555
It wasn't me, it was the pound. (was forecast to go down - 100 pips passed)
You said 4760. Can you find the post?