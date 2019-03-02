FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 727

SEVER11:

The main thing is to double-check levels (prediction) in time and you'll get 99% of hits.

You can see all the screenshots in my profile, it's mostly going according to plan

and on this pair, yes the preference for the sales week... but here's the thing... on the screenshot

I call it a bearish takeout, but if this situation persists...

In general, all this takes time, and time is money and frankly bored

It's time to put out predictions, it's time to trade, to work and maybe to troll...

the sideways 119.20-117.50 was my forecast for the week
 
stranger:

If you get pissed off, come and see me.

you already pooped once on yen - remember the nonki - you drew draw.... and past (((( (well, as always)
 
Ishim:
you already pooped once on yen - remember nonki - drawing drawing.... and past (((( (well, as always)

So I'm alone and you're every day)

You make me laugh

stranger:

So I'm alone and you're every day)

You make me laugh.

Can you explain it in terms of your method? What was the reason?
 
azfaraon:
Can you explain it in terms of your method? What was the reason?
stranger, on the mat with an explanation!
 
stranger:

So I'm alone and you're every day)

You make me laugh.

yesterday on the pound - that'll be 2. (you rarely draw - tricky).
 
Ishim:
yesterday on the pound - that would be 2. (you rarely draw - tricky).
What on the pound yesterday? said 1.50-1.57. Teacher, are you retarded?)))
 
stranger:
What's on the pound yesterday? said 1.50-1.57. Teacher, are you retarded?)))
It's not me it's the pound. (was forecast to go down - 100 pips passed)
 
Ishim:
Why all pairs at once? (((( is not enough, where are the signals? What was the profit of 60% on one day?

And for the price theory geeks, I post pictures every day of intraday

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page722#comment_1378555

 
Ishim:
It wasn't me, it was the pound. (was forecast to go down - 100 pips passed)

You said 4760. Can you find the post?


