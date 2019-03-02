FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 65

New comment
 
Spekul:
(It'll be even cheaper at 1.50, that's where we'll buy it.)
Tell me, O wisest of lads, how did you learn to see the future? )))
 
pako:

Update

2015.01.06 12:42:24.787 zero divide in 'dataV1.mq4' (68,56)



 
costy_:

2015.01.06 12:42:24.787 zero divide in 'dataV1.mq4' (68,56)

That's the way to do it ))))
 
artikul:
Tell me, O wisest of lads, how did you learn to see the future? )))

I like the number, 1.50, round.

I'm thinking of taking a sell on the pound on Thursday and we'll see what's what.

 
artikul:
Tell me, O wisest of the lads, how did you learn to see the future? )))

These young men are like that, I think they'd give 15150, and they've already got 50 easily.)

 
artikul:
That's the way to do it ))))
I'll divide it by zero ;)).
 
costy_:
divide by zero ;)).

Kostya, it's clearer that way, and no need for H4, wickley etc.))

 

The pound trend is bearish without a doubt, but Ilya and Myth keep him busy, he owes them, well, and I was sat down)))

By the way, Ilya has become a logger on the 4)

 
stranger:

Kostya, it's more visual, and no H4, wickley etc.))

To each his own, 92 has already been done.

I don't want to jump off the quid.

and a picture... day...

 
costy_:

to each his own, 92 has already been.

don't want to jump off the quid.

and the picture... day...

up in the mountains high of 91.78.
1...585960616263646566676869707172...2119
New comment