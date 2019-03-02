FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 742
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A question about the figure!
1) What is the forecast for Eurosti?
2) If possible, what is this drawing about?
or is there something in it ?
3)The prognosis for the Eurosti I have the following .
1)Forecast ! The expectation says it will rise but the forecast says it will fall.
2) It's not candlesticks, it's a summation of volumes and their correlation to each other. Where the tails are the worked volumes, and the integers are the volumes that the market has yet to work out.
3) I know it's like that for you, it's like that for everyone. But do not forget that you are trading against the market and the market moves at the lowest resistance.
And there's a good reason for it,
Today is Forgiveness Sunday,
And I would be honored to apologize.
♪ We all make mistakes sometimes ♪
And sometimes injustice is done.
Forgive me with the warmth of a smile,
♪ And let my worries go away like smoke ♪
# Today I want to say I'm sorry #
And there's a good reason for it,
# Today is Forgiveness Sunday
And I'd be honored to apologize.
♪ We all make mistakes sometimes ♪
And sometimes injustice is done.
Forgive me with the warmth of a smile,
♪ And let my worries go away like smoke ♪
Well, I'll join you, too.)
1) Forecast! Expectation says it will go up, but the forecast says it will go down.
2) It's not candlesticks, it's a summation of volumes and their correlation to each other. Where the tails are the volumes worked out, and the whole is the volume the market has yet to work out.
3) I know you have it that way, everyone has it that way. But don't forget that you are trading against the market, and the market is moving, by the least resistance.
You've said well, you should have understood what you're saying.
I'm not going to point with my finger, think where the "least resistance" is.
that's how it is. I was wondering why I was being rude all day yesterday and now I'm apologizing.
I, too, would like to apologize to everyone I've dragoned, trolled in this thread.
So that's how it is. I was wondering why I was being rude all day yesterday and now I'm apologizing.
I, too, would like to apologize to everyone I've trolled in this thread.
You haven't grown a troll yet)
So I have a different profile,
Myth, bravo!
Hats off to you. )))