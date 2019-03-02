FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 786
I don't need to look for anything and you'd better take care of the potatoes.
)))))
What difference does it make what to buy, Sensei, a potato or a pound, for a profit?)
You'd be better off shooting yourself.
Ammo is expensive these days, Master...
Demand, you know ....
Already sold out wholesale, waiting to buy.
It's just like I remember when I was young and I was buying a pound! Oh, how I did!
Remember Grandpa Lenin, too.
You remember Grandpa Lenin, too.
Does he know who he is?
I'm reminded of Innocent Bird, who yelled about the pound in every post, you yelled about the pound. (look in the mirror. Isn't that degradation?)
People need an indicator that shows how much time left to finish the bar (4 o'clock, 1 hour) ..... who has, please send pliz=)