FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 496
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
First you have to determine how much you are ready to lose, if this threshold is passed, close, today you may be lucky, tomorrow you will lose everything. You have to learn to lose a little if something did not go according to plan.
The worst thing is to keep opening with bigger lots, hoping for a reversal.
Folks, enlightened and just people with straight hands! Tell me, what do you think, will GBPUSD fall to 1.5154 or will it rise to 54-5-6. I`m afraid of that, we`re going down. I am still green. My head will explode from all sorts of analyses soon=)
Get out of here.
It was evening, the snow was falling quietly... and the treadmill whipping went on...
Get out of here!
yeah..., closed my rotten selves...
so beautiful, there's nothing more beautiful...
what a boor....the man asked a normal question, why are you getting aggro?
yeah..., closed my rotten selves...
so beautiful, there's nothing more beautiful...