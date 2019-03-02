FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 496

Olegts:

First you have to determine how much you are ready to lose, if this threshold is passed, close, today you may be lucky, tomorrow you will lose everything. You have to learn to lose a little if something did not go according to plan.

The worst thing is to keep opening with bigger lots, hoping for a reversal.

No, you saw him, the kids came to him with a request, he called them trolls and sent them away))))) Tell me that wasn't the case 5(or six) years ago))))))
 
It was evening, the snow was falling quietly... And the treadmill whispering continued...
 
EN.KI:
Folks, enlightened and just people with straight hands! Tell me, what do you think, will GBPUSD fall to 1.5154 or will it rise to 54-5-6. I`m afraid of that, we`re going down. I am still green. My head will explode from all sorts of analyses soon=)
Get out of here.
 
Ishim:
Get out of here.
stranger:
It was evening, the snow was falling quietly... and the treadmill whipping went on...
and the maschkas were looking up their noses.... and felt a rush of negativity from the Trendoon...
 
Ishim:
Get out of here!
What a boor... the man asked a normal question, why are you getting angry?
 

yeah..., closed my rotten selves...

so beautiful, there's nothing more beautiful...


 
wild_hedgehog:
what a boor....the man asked a normal question, why are you getting aggro?
that's good advice! if he turns off the fludo-vette, the terminal will be more useful than throwing money at the pound.
Lesorub:

yeah..., closed my rotten selves...

so beautiful, there's nothing more beautiful...


Ilyukha, I showed the screenshot yesterday... i got 5306 and the target was 5260 +- let's see. i don't sell longs....
 
Watching 1.5316?
