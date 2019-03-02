FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 492
You're laughing at Sensei for nothing, I've learned a lot from him, if you're interested I can tell you)))
Tell me your most interesting experience. Quite curious.
It was a long time ago, on the 4. We crowded out of the woods, young and foolish, and saw HIM.
We were young and stupid beyond belief(((( But HE showed us the truth and showed us the way
It's a long story, I'll finish it later, I have to go, and maybe someone will help who remembers those times).
All is clear with you.
I see what you mean.
Oh, cats are a whole separate subject. ))
We should implement such an indicator, it's cool... would be in demand...
well, 4931-4894 is so down in the pound dols...
4:00 p.m. my time is the pound's doomsday