stranger:
It's your imagination that draws it, Doll included)

so be it...


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
5145 - 5126 will put it in the sell for debt at 4872...

I've been poking around somewhere=) and concluded that the pound is working off debts for 3-4 weeks (longest was 5 and only 1 time)

now week 4=) remaining debt at around 5450. most likely going in partly red scenario. return to 5450 zone followed by return to 5030 roughly stop buyers.can't rule out the opposite

 
[Deleted]  

Yesterday, starting from 5020 or so, there was a lot of gaining in the gdp today.

The fall on Wednesday was solely due to the eu. i don't think the pound is that weak.

 
Kukl drew everything in advance...
 
Don't scare the lads, they are already on sale to the max))))
 
in boo, mind you!
[Deleted]  

Lesorub:
in boo, mind you!
What's the point of your boo, but the 82pp and the boo on the 5011 that closed yesterday is yes)
 
Okay, the grail is suspended...
