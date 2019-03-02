FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 583

stranger:

You're driving people into a sag again?


 
Ishim:

Pound forecast to go down as the trend continues.

Did you pick that out of your nose? ))))
 
Ishim:
Who cares as long as it works, your predictions are -0 or 1/100 (guessed the pound correction once)
I don't make predictions, you do.
 

fairy tale...


 
Ishim:
and I don't, and you're the troll.
Salt the pound, I'll watch this show.
 

I have highlighted the key levels on the pound, with the turning points in bold and the alternatives in thin.

And also, the supposed pieces of the movement, on which you can make money...

I assume downside movement, but in the meantime, chatter in the neutral zone...


 
chepikds:

Now it's impossible to go below 5220 - there's a bogey there...
 
only a blind man doesn't see the pound selling at 5208
 
Lesorub:
only a blind man can't see the pound selling at 5208
