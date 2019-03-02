FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 583
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You're driving people into a sag again?
Pound forecast to go down as the trend continues.
Who cares as long as it works, your predictions are -0 or 1/100 (guessed the pound correction once)
fairy tale...
and I don't, and you're the troll.
https://plus.google.com/u/0/114432511952546012947/videos
I have highlighted the key levels on the pound, with the turning points in bold and the alternatives in thin.
And also, the supposed pieces of the movement, on which you can make money...
I assume downside movement, but in the meantime, chatter in the neutral zone...
I have highlighted the key levels on the pound, with the turning points in bold and the alternatives in thin.
And also, the supposed pieces of the movement, on which you can make money...
I assume downside movement, but in the meantime, chattering in the neutral zone...
only a blind man can't see the pound selling at 5208