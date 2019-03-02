FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 10
everything has to be rewritten(((
Do you have to add or subtract to what?
or I'll do something wrong again.
For the call take volume 1.227 ---> strike 1.54 + Prior Settle 0.0189 = 1.5589 draw in MT level 1.5589 with volume 1.227 or?
.
So
Any thoughts on the Canadian, because I have 1.2025 forecast.... ?
I said 1840 a long time ago, Sensei was still laughing.)
..........................-senx!
Rena, why do you add an "N" to the word "sex"?
Sex is the official word......... even in school textbooks.
I'm just trying to make sense of it.))
double the deposit in a day, that's what you mean. By the way, congratulations...
What analyses are you looking at here? Call is hard, I think, and Put is liquid.
.............A here Paco explains..........on the call take the volume 1.227 ---> strike 1.54 + Prior Settle 0.0189 = 1.5589 draw in MT level 1.5589 with the volume 1.227 right or ?
Thanks.
i'm getting the sense i want))))
that's what you mean by doubling the deposit in a day. by the way, congratulations...
Yep.
Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! So you're a great acrobat. I've been doing it for a couple of weeks and that with a higher risk at half the depot-acrobatic numbers I call it. But I'm in the real world, and you?