FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 10

New comment
[Deleted]  
pako:

everything has to be rewritten(((

Do you have to add or subtract to what?

or I'll do something wrong again.

For the call take volume 1.227 ---> strike 1.54 + Prior Settle 0.0189 = 1.5589 draw in MT level 1.5589 with volume 1.227 or?

.

trump level
[Deleted]  
Gone to read, to write
[Deleted]  
stranger:
So
any thoughts on the canadian, because I have 1.2025 forecasting.... ?
 
_new-rena:
Any thoughts on the Canadian, because I have 1.2025 forecast.... ?
So long time ago said 1840, Sensei was still laughing here)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I said 1840 a long time ago, Sensei was still laughing.)
at least you're more optimistic...
 
_new-rena:

..........................-senx!

Rena, why do you add an "N" to the word "sex"?

Sex is the official word......... even in school textbooks.

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Rena, why do you add an "N" to the word "sex"?

Sex is the official word......... even in school textbooks.

I'm just trying to make sense of it.))

double the deposit in a day, that's what you mean. By the way, congratulations...

 
1400Call----UNCH-0140
1405Call----UNCH-078
1410Call----UNCH-0190
1415Call----UNCH-095
1125Put----UNCH-0332
1130Put----UNCH-073
1135Put----UNCH-0102
1140Put----UNCH-0312
1145Put----UNCH-01,625
1150Put----UNCH-0275
1155Put.00005.00005.00005-UNCH-16430
1160Put.00010.00010.00010-UNCH-211,11

What analyses are you looking at here? Call is hard, I think, and Put is liquid.

.............A here Paco explains..........on the call take the volume 1.227 ---> strike 1.54 + Prior Settle 0.0189 = 1.5589 draw in MT level 1.5589 with the volume 1.227 right or ?

Thanks.

 
_new-rena:

i'm getting the sense i want))))

that's what you mean by doubling the deposit in a day. by the way, congratulations...

On what? Doubling the deposit in a day?
 
_new-rena:
Yep.

Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! So you're a great acrobat. I've been doing it for a couple of weeks and that with a higher risk at half the depot-acrobatic numbers I call it. But I'm in the real world, and you?

1...34567891011121314151617...2119
New comment