FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 782
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Go ahead and open the signals - what's the holdup?
Actually, we need a separate chamber for the volume guys )))) they push and shout here, but the screens are a sight to behold )))))
Let's better talk about discs, that was cool)))
We live pretty well without volumes, but we can get into trouble with them too.
I remembered that someone advised me to readFarley's "Mastering Swing Trading" and try the TA method of "identifying hidden strong levels". Never read it))))
Laziness, decided to think my own thoughts)).
I decided to ask myself why I should do this - to "join" some alternatives.
1-Price and volume fractals (asc+bid)
2-Price and volume fractals on the Ask and Bid
3-price fractals and asc and bid fractals
Well, a couple more options are possible, not the point...
If we look for an alternative with the set of Dummies, we should specify a time window, let it be 1000 minutes, then on it we distinguish prices by analyzing price and volume fractals and get a certain number of them on the minute bars and get some kind of new bars from them with the resulting volumes and then the operation is repeated until we have only one price-level for purchases and sales and their amounts.
We have done this on the m1 timeframe at 1000 minutes. The same for the timeframe of 1000 minutes also, but for the timeframe of m2 , we will obtain another level and so on for all the timeframes.
Naturally, with a sliding window levels will be jumping, but we have a suspicion that there will appear some common (although with a scatter) inter-timeframe localization. In which there will be no need to frame the price by time and we will only have summary levels and zones on a slice of time without timeframes.
Then there are variants in some things.
1 - Size of a time slice (though there are some ideas concerning it as well) to analyze which one to take, of course not one slice but a set, then how many and which depths.
2-Floating windows. You can make the windows floating. Or it is possible to take a minimum of a day and look for zones within a day. It's not clear yet.
What can I say, by examining the bid-ask you identify zones of imbalance, more simply supply and demand, while the bid\ask ratio in the total will always be the same with an accuracy of 0.x thousandths.
The essence of volumes is to detect levels at which there is no supply or demand, as it was with the pound at 1.50, there was no supply, only demand. From there there was a set of positions, there was no sell-off, that was the love. Buried too deep, get out and fill in the hole)
you don't have enough balls to listen about the discs (((
So, yes, but how interesting ...
Tell
So, yes, but how interesting...
Tell
You better go to the forecasts and remind people what a loser I am, or else...
No, come on three, you're a long way from him, but you can do it too))))
http://www.teletrade.com.ua/analytics/blogs/all/romanov/3421673-ya-vam-pushkin
What can I say, by examining the bid-ask you identify zones of imbalance, more simply supply and demand, while the bid\ask ratio in the overall result will always be the same with an accuracy of 0.x thousandths.
The essence of volumes is to detect levels at which there is no supply or demand, as it was with the pound at 1.50, there was no supply, only demand. From there there was a set of positions, there was no sell-off, that was the love. Too deep buried, get out and fill the hole)
Nah, it's just not clear enough). I agree that this is not the place for it here, a branch should be opened.
It is clear that the imbalance needs to be identified, no matter what you call it, I wrote about the options for its detection.
We live well enough without volumes, but we can get into trouble with them, too.
How can we live without them?)))
Back to potatoes again, may Sensei forgive me .
Prices at the market, potatoes for five rubles and a lot of them; trade is lukewarm; four rubles, slightly better, but still not good; three rubles, better, but reluctantly; two rubles, everything is bought up; potatoes are gone; everyone is asking for them. The market opens the next day with a gap at 2.50))) Trade goes great, they take everything, the price rises).
And who is interested in such nuances, like yesterday morning they took a little bit more, and in the afternoon a little less? A normal speculator cannot be interested in such nuances.
Nah, come on three, you're a long way from him, but you can do it too))))
http://www.teletrade.com.ua/analytics/blogs/all/romanov/3421673-ya-vam-pushkin
"Don't scratch Jupiter," as your friend used to say. (equally stoned)
Who's that?
The sorcerer?