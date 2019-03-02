FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 458
Here's one to add to the addendum
5470 for now.
Are you happy with the moon?)))
Learn from your uncle how to sell.)
Still, the idea of a weekly channel drags =)
I should spend the weekend to calculate the lot and possible losses, but the signal is positive again and it's only by eye calculations.
It is necessary to spend the weekend to calculate lots and possible losses, but the signal is positive again and it is only by eye calculations.
The pound has two short term targets - 57 and 63, let's see where it goes.
After Friday we'll know where they'll take us.)
Moon your targets are where, 10-12?
in the profile=)
it looks to me like Kadik is being pushed to 1.20 ... as the bid was not counted by the big players ....
all large buy positions are covered by larger selves at +- 30 pips ... very interesting..... watch the development at 1.2410+- Stopping now at 1.19 he
but then again from the 1.25 level now down an abyss of 300+ pips..... needs something to fly like a bet, one candle 200+ pips. otherwise 1.25 will be a magnet