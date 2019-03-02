FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 817
With Shaman, reflecting on great things! ))))
Mine is not yours to understand. As far as I'm concerned, there is no debt, there is a structure, not always pronounced, but, after the fact, everything clears up and falls into place...
Make it a paid subscription, make extra money, hire someone to do the gardening))) Wear yellow trousers and spit on everyone))))
There are, well, maybe the name is strange, but let's just say there are places mandatory to visit on certain days))))))
The jahi strictly on the debt with a guarantee of a bounce =) and a stop of 10 pips =)
I can't fully understand what principle and signal they use to chase debt, but I showed you that they do.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VrMwX1saS8
It's the waves, the waves! ) (ask ze speculator))
His last one flushed)))
Wave is a change of state of the medium (perturbation) propagating in this medium and carrying energy with it. In other words: "...waves or waves are spatial alternation of maximums and minimums of any physical quantity, for example, density of matter, electric field strength, temperature, changing with time.
Wave is a change of state of the medium (perturbation) propagating in this medium and carrying energy with it. In other words: "...a wave or a wave is a time-varying spatial alternation of maximums and minimums of any physical quantity, for example, density of matter, electric field strength, temperature.
I notice them the very next day (sometimes right away) and the due date is either immediately, or a little later, or the saddest thing is after how long.
But the paradox is that no matter how long the debt hangs around, it always bounces back, always. (it's like 5470, in fact it was 5477. 1 pips. there's a screenshot on the first page of the thread).
sometimes i trade in debt, sometimes bounces.
i got a good working day in my trading robot, i've got a good working day in my trading robot.
And the potonzoal is there for 10-20 SL 90-200 pikes. But if there is a bishop, one may get 30-40 and not bother with it till the next one.