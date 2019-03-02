FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 560
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
NZDUSD: What are your views?
Myth63:...is buying the eurik still on the table?
It's quiet time out there!
Teacher, I went and bought handkerchiefs to wipe your snot later, maybe I'll earn your forgiveness.
I don't think there's enough for everyone, but for you
You tell me, you drew the right euro and then you started selling. Where is the logic?
Fell below 1.13 all the hovering sales have closed. ((((
Buy the pound and go to bed)))
I won't tell you for sure on the Euro, and I don't want to mislead you, but I think it's up, almost no doubt about it)
Myth63:...isbuying eurik still on the table?
I'm tanking slowly =) at the pile up from 1.40 we left 3 levels in debt.
We are in debt. 1,20;1,31;1,35 and strangely enough people want to sell the eurik from 21 and 2250.
I'm taking it slow =)
And I'm pounding from 52-10)
Pipson half to 5355, I'll keep the other half to 55.
And I'm pounding from 52-10)
Pipson half to 5355, I'll leave the other half to 55.
I would advise BL to stick to 5120 and 5050 as long as these are the two debt levels that are not required
Can't see below 5175 and even 5175 is highly questionable.
Watching the spurs get their sales taken away and bliss out