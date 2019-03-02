FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1024
I don't mean the pipsa.
I agree about the wand! You put it on D1 (MA - 38-40) and until it crosses you don't trade in the other direction. (That's the whole grail.)
Did you understand the word angulation, sorry God, then? ))))))))))))))))00
What's there to run around in the field for, I had a limit of 52 for three days because I wanted to sell it there, they didn't get it, good, that's enough, you can't sell it just anywhere.
So you weren't really going to sell at the turnaround? Well, Mif did sell.
I don't make copies of old ones that work fine)))) percentages and boredom - that's what stimulates .... Sometimes people ask for help, I help for free, and then I try something old again. new one.
and for that you're welcome
And that's for you.
You might find an old one, but you'll find one...
Why are you so cheerful today?)))
The Professor's getting secretive.
Didn't really intend to, because I didn't see the turnaround at 5550.
and for that you...
Thank you!