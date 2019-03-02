FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 547

Ishim:
he is never visited by Uncle Kolya - and that's a fact! )))))))))))))))
Does he trade at all? Or is he just dropping off tests?
 
Ishim:
this is the H4 forecast - 4-5 knees! - I usually do not put more than 2, the validity period is 1-3 months - and the forecasts are once a week - it turns out that there is no need for long term. (especially if the situation may change)

So trading decisions are based on a changing situation, the other issue is if you track the dashes by gauge, then yes, it's hard))))

Or don't you, Master , have any provision for situation tracking? Point and go?

 
I make forecasts for myself - more complete (I keep statistics since 2012), you need more complete forecasts? ))))))))))) (I do not trade any decisions - the situation may change - all this fuss with decisions, news, balances... is 3 levels below me - I already find it hard to perceive your logic - the report went out there but speculators are standing backwards so it will go.... ugh....)
 
Ask him. (if you want to know, I've got the labs at )))).)
 
Ishim:
Briefly about your market analysis technology. Please!
 
stranger:

So trading decisions are based on a changing situation, the other issue is if you track the dashes by gauge, then yes, it's hard))))

Or don't you have a situation tracker, Master? Just point and go?

Exactly and that would be the right thing to do, and keeping an eye on the price is detrimental. (I have come up with a parable: - People are going for a walk, so they each go for a thermometer - dressed according to the season and went for a walk. And only one took a chair and stayed to watch the thermometer - who was he? You guessed right - he was a trader).
 
where is it?
 
You'd better just think with your head - is anyone normal selling now, after 20 figures on the same pound? I know who is selling now) They will laugh happily at first, and then they will snot to their knees and "I closed at Boo" "I've turned over" and other repeatedly seen and heard nonsense. I'm not persuading anyone to go anywhere, on the contrary, I'd be happy if you sell more.
 
Well the essence of analysis, the basic basics, where to start.
 
