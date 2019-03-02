FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 547
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
he is never visited by Uncle Kolya - and that's a fact! )))))))))))))))
this is the H4 forecast - 4-5 knees! - I usually do not put more than 2, the validity period is 1-3 months - and the forecasts are once a week - it turns out that there is no need for long term. (especially if the situation may change)
So trading decisions are based on a changing situation, the other issue is if you track the dashes by gauge, then yes, it's hard))))
Or don't you, Master , have any provision for situation tracking? Point and go?
So trading decisions are based on changes in the situation, the other issue is if you follow the dashes with a gauge method, it's hard)))).
Does he trade at all? Or is he just dropping off tests
So trading decisions are based on a changing situation, the other issue is if you track the dashes by gauge, then yes, it's hard))))
Or don't you have a situation tracker, Master? Just point and go?
Briefly about your market analysis technology. Please!
where is that?
Briefly about your market analysis technology. Please!