FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 260
looks like the eu needs a takeout on the shorts - might buy 1540 if the evening rolls around. (exhaustion on insurance).
You can immediately see the man of the house ))))
Yeah, we're not chasing the clouds.)
Tell me, Guru, how often does the forecast change? Once every hour, two, three?
Thank you!!!
Tell me, Master, how often does the forecast change? Once every hour, two, three?
Thank you!!!
on the eu every half hour - but I watch and try to trade - a protracted situation (more reliable that way).
Why is it so rare?