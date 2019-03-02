FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 260

Ishim:

looks like the eu needs a takeout on the shorts - might buy 1540 if the evening rolls around. (exhaustion on insurance).

Immediately shows the man of the house ))))
 
artikul:
You can immediately see the man of the house ))))
Yeah, we're not chasing the clouds.)
 
Ishim:
Yeah, we're not chasing the clouds.)
May exhaustion be with you)))
 
Tell me, Guru, how often does the forecast change? Once every hour, two, three?

Thank you!!!

 
stranger:

Tell me, Master, how often does the forecast change? Once every hour, two, three?

Thank you!!!

on eur every half hour - but I watch and try to trade - a lingering situation (more reliable that way).
 
Why so seldom?
[Deleted]  
Well, now let's take positions on the caddy, all my targets are taken, only a little bit left on the top, but there is a 50 pip gap may be higher than 1.2120
 
wild_hedgehog:
And I'm looking for... hey on the barge! it's her 20th today
 
such is the speed of currency movement
