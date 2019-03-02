FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 877

SEVER11:
It did go down, but with an initial overshoot upwards...
It was going down if the week's close was lower than the opening.
Lesorub:

what about it? write a rail and you'll see...

grand there...

I wrote it. it didn't work out... and now I've gone off the subject of just the price chart and into other areas
 
_new-rena:
I wrote it, it didn't work... and now I've moved on from the subject of just the price chart to other things...

I didn't see...

Had I seen it, it would have turned out...

and your putocalls would have come out...

 
Lesorub:

I didn't see...

Had I seen it, it would have turned out...

and your puttocalls would have come out...

You don't have to look at charts to get your putocalls to come out, but use your brain...))
 
stranger:
You don't have to look at the charts to get the putocalls out, you have to use your brain .)

it's good when it's there...

but what if you don't?

 
Lesorub:

it's good to have one...

and if you don't?

To Sensei as an apprentice)))

Do you honour the Master?)

stranger:
I remember you said it was more likely to go down.
and I'm holding the sales for now=)
 
stranger:

To Sensei as an apprentice)))

Are you honouring the Master?)

Roman too?
 
Lesorub:
Is Roman in the same place?
One teacher, Roman nain)))
 
Oh man... I got frustrated (before there was only Ishim with forecasts), now the others with negative delta are coming up.

Before it was enough to analyse Ishim, now the work has increased...

And on the Euro-profuset I have a double signal.
Either up towards 1.14 or down towards 1.09.

Thanks !
