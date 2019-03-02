FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1136

It seems to be going down... Story

 
Myth63:

not old=)) puta colas is bullshit=)))

gut should be.... =))) gut's good =)) good for uncle coli =))

(Sensei has gone back into his cave, he's gone wild in the mountains))))

Sales are closed, waiting for offers))))

 
stranger:
21:00 FRS! Wait and see!
 
Ishim:
Yeah, it'll fly and that's it, what are they going to change the rate? Do they need it?)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
It'll be like, we think=)))
 
stranger:
1.02.
 
Ishim:
Nah, honey, it won't) 0540-50 is all I can offer)
 
The bet remains and there is more Yellen squealing)
 
stranger:
That's it! You can go short.
 
Ishim:
Who did I draw it for?))) Go pick up some spanked brats in the corners and console them.)
