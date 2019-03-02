FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1136
It seems to be going down... Story
not old=)) puta colas is bullshit=)))
gut should be.... =))) gut's good =)) good for uncle coli =))
(Sensei has gone back into his cave, he's gone wild in the mountains))))
Sales are closed, waiting for offers))))
You can't go far on a hunch... Sensei is in the cave again, he's gone wild in the mountains...))
at 21:00 Fed ! Wait and see !
So yeah, it'll fly and that's it, what are they going to change the rate? Do they need it?)
1.02 needs
There's a bet left and Yellen's going to yell.)
That's it! You can short.